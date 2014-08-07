

gamescom award 2014 Nominierungen

Wie bereits in den Jahren zuvor gab die Kölnmesse eine Woche vor Beginn der gamescom die Nominierten für den gamescom award 2014 in den 13 Kategorien bekannt. Internationale Jury-Experten trafen die Auswahl aus insgesamt 140 eingereichten Spieleneuheiten. Die nominierten Spiele erhalten an den ständen jeweils die passende Kennzeichnung. Die Awards in allen 15 Kategorien werden am Freitag, dem 15. August vergeben. Neben den 13 unten aufgeführten Kategorien gibt es erstmals die Kategorie "gamescom most wanted consumer award", bei welcher ausschließlich die Konsumenten auf der Facebook-Seite und an mobilen Geräten mit einem Voting-Tool in Halle 10.2 abstimmen, sowie den "best of gamescom Award", welches nur die Titel gewinnen können, die auch mindestens in einer Kategorie gewonnen hat. Der jeweilige Gewinner wird am Freitag um 18 Uhr auf der Let's play meets gamescom Bühne in Halle 10.1 gekührt. Der Abräumer der Game Critics Awards der E3 2014, Evolve, ist in fünf Kategorien vertreten, The Evil Within immerhin in drei Kategorien. Ansonsten sticht weniges hervor. Rainbow Six: Siege, bestes PC-Spiel der E3, wird nicht auf der gamescom gezeigt. Letztes Jahr lag ich mit meinem Tipp für das beste PC-Spiel falsch. Auch wenn ich mich sehr auf Borderlands - The Pre-Sequel freue, tippe ich auf Evolve. Bei der besten Hardware denke ich, dass Oculus Rift DK2 den Award abräumen wird. Nachfolgend die Nominierungen:

Best Console Game Sony Playstation: The Evil Within (Bethesda Softworks/ZeniMax Germany GmbH)

Evolve (Take-Two Interactive GmbH/2K)

Dying Light (Techland sp. z o.o.)

Far Cry 4 (Ubisoft GmbH)

Mittelerde: Mordors Schatten (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) Best Console Game Microsoft Xbox: The Evil Within (Bethesda Softworks/ZeniMax Germany GmbH)

Evolve (Take-Two Interactive GmbH/2K)

Assassin’s Creed Rogue (Ubisoft GmbH)

Sunset Overdrive (Microsoft Corporation)

Ori and the Blind Forest (Microsoft Corporation) Best Console Game Nintendo Wii: LEGO Batmann 3: jenseits von Gotham (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Splatoon (Nintendo of Europe GmbH)

Super Smash Bros. For Wii U (Nintendo of Europe GmbH) Best Role Playing Game: Skylanders Trap Team (Activision Blizzard Deutschland GmbH)

Risen 3 (Deep Silver/Koch Media GmbH)

Kingdom Hearts 2.5 HD ReMIX (Square Enix GmbH) Best Action Game: The Order: 1886 (Sony Computer Entertainment Deutschland GmbH)

Evolve (Take-Two Interactive GmbH/2K)

Far Cry 4 (Ubisoft GmbH)

Ori and the Blind Forest (Microsoft Corporation)

Super Smash Bros. For Wii U (Nintendo of Europe GmbH) Best Simulation Game: Theatrhythm Final Fantasy Curtain Call (Square Enix GmbH)

World of Warships (Wargaming Europe S.A.S.) Best Sports Game: FIFA 15 (Electronic Arts)

Forza Horizon 2 (Microsoft Corporation)

PES2015 (Konami Digital Entertainment B.V.) Best Family Game: Skylanders Trap Team (Activision Blizzard Deutschland GmbH)

Silence (Daedalic Entertainment GmbH)

LittleBigPlanet 3 (Sony Computer Entertainment Deutschland GmbH)

LEGO Batmann 3: jenseits von Gotham (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Yoshi's Woolly World (Nintendo of Europe GmbH) Best PC Game: Heroes of the Storm (Blizzard Entertainment)

The Evil Within (Bethesda Softworks/ZeniMax Germany GmbH)

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel (Take-Two Interactive GmbH/2K)

Evolve (Take-Two Interactive GmbH/2K)

Mittelerde: Mordors Schatten (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) Best Mobile Game: Darkblade (NetEase, Inc.)

Super Smash Bros. For 3DS (Nintendo of Europe GmbH)

Theatrhythm Final Fantasy Curtain Call (Square Enix GmbH) Best Social / Casual / Online Game: Orcs Must Die! Unchained (Gameforge)

Dance Central Spotlight (Microsoft Corporation)

LittleBigPlanet 3 (Sony Computer Entertainment Deutschland GmbH)

SingStar (Sony Computer Entertainment Deutschland GmbH)

LEGO Batmann 3: jenseits von Gotham (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) Best Online Multiplayer Game: Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (Activision Blizzard Deutschland GmbH)

Heroes of the Storm (Blizzard Entertainment)

FIFA 15 (Electronic Arts)

Evolve (Take-Two Interactive GmbH/ 2K)

Forza Horizon 2 (Microsoft Corporation) Best Hardware (incl. Peripheral): Virtualizer (Cyberith)

Oculus Rift DK 2 (Oculus VR)

Project Morpheus (Sony Computer Entertainment Deutschland GmbH)

Amiibo (Nintendo of Europe GmbH)

SHIELD Tablet and SHIELD Wireless Controller (NVIDIA GmbH) Autor: Stefan Brauner, 07.08.2014, 00:02 Uhr



